Maldives Government Takes Action: Suspends Three Ministers Over Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi and India. Stirring Diplomatic Ripples Amidst Social Media Dispute.

Maldives: In response to a major controversy surrounding derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, the Maldives government has suspended three ministers.

Malsha Sharif, Maryam Shiuna, and Mahzoom Majid faced suspension following their insulting remarks in reaction to PM Modi's social media post endorsing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.