Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu roars into final after beating Thailand's Busanan

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Sindhu overcame China's Han Yue, while Indian doubles pairs Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand were eliminated in the tournament.

Kuala Lumpur: Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the final of the Malaysia Masters competition after beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Saturday.

She defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match of the women's singles. This also marks her first final of a tournament since the 2023 Spain Masters.

Sindhu lost the first set 13-21 but made a fiery comeback in the next two sets to make her place in the final round of the tournament. The Indian shuttler dominated the last two sets 21-16 and 21-12.

The Indian shuttler will face China's Wang Zhiyi in the final to be played on Sunday.

Sindhu moved to the semifinals on Friday after beating China's world number 6 shuttler Han Yue in the quarterfinal round. She defeated her Chinese opponent 13-21, 21-14 and 12-21 in a match that lasted for 55 minutes.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost their second-round match 21-17, 21-11 to the Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

In the other pre-quarterfinals clash, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the competition as well, losing to the Chinese Taipei pair of Yu Chien Hui and Sung Shuo Yun by 18-21, 22-20, 14-21.

The Malaysia Masters is being held from May 21 to 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 level tournament. PV Sindhu has captured the women's singles title in the competition twice in 2013 and 2016, while Saina Nehwal secured the title in 2017.

HS Prannoy also won the title as he beat Weng Hongyang of China by 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in the final last year.

