Japan's Alarm: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes, Triggering Tsunami Warnings in Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama as Hokuriku Electric Power Rushes to Check Nuclear Plants Amidst Seismic Alert.

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.



Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.

—Reuters