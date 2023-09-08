    Menu
    Maha: 47 students injured in Palghar bus-truck collision

    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    Mumbai: At least 55 persons, including 47 students, were injured in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday following a collision between their bus and a truck.

    Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials said that the incident took place near Desai village in Wada tehsil.

    Vilas Rathod, the corporation's Thane Divisional Controller said that the bus involved in the accident was operated by MSRTC and was ferrying a number of school and college students.

    At the time of the collision on Chinchpada-Wada Road, the bus, carrying a total of 70 passengers, collided with a truck approaching from the opposite direction.

    Rathod said that of these passengers, 55, including 47 students, sustained injuries.

    He said none of the injuries were severe. 

    —IANS

