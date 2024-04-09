Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia - The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reports a significant seismic event off Indonesia's coast.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

—Reuters