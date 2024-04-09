    Menu
    World

    Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April9/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia - The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reports a significant seismic event off Indonesia's coast.

    Representative Image

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Northern Molucca Sea off Indonesia on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

    The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) GFZ said.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Earthquake Magnitude 6.5 Northern Molucca Sea Indonesia GFZ Geosciences Earthquake Depth
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in