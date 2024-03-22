    Menu
    World

    Magnitude 6.1 quake rocks Indonesia's Java island

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    No Tsunami Threat, Cities Feel Tremors - Reports from East Java, Surabaya, and neighboring provinces indicate strong tremors.

    Representative Image of earthquake

    Jakarta: A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

    The epicentre was located 132 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

    The tremors were felt strongly in East Java, its capital Surabaya, as well as cities in neighboring provinces, according to multiple postings by social media users in those areas.

    The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.

    There were no immediate reports of damage.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Indonesia earthquake Java island tremors East Java quake Tuban earthquake impact Surabaya earthquake tremors Earthquake tsunami risk BKMG earthquake report
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in