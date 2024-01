A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala, specifically in the Escuintla region.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala late on Friday, the country's INSIVUMEH seismological agency said.

The quake that hit Guatemala's Escuintla region, was also felt in neighboring El Salvador.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.



The German Research Center for Geosciences, which measured the quake at magnitude 6.1, said it was at a depth of 119 km (73.9 miles).

