Magical experiences to witness for Christmas and New Year around the world

Aman's Global Extravaganza: Unveiling Exclusive Festivities and Cultural Marvels Across Luxurious Retreats for a Spectacular New Year's Celebration.

New Delhi: For 35 years, Aman’s settings have served as tranquil havens that enable guests who visit to cast aside everyday distractions and embark on an invigorating journey of renewal. As the year draws to a close and the festive season ensues, there is no better time to explore the possibility of a more nourished and grounded self. Whether uniting with loved ones to enjoy the enriching spirit of time spent together, embracing being at one with nature and the peaceful energy of an evening spent under the stars, or the stimulation of new beginnings as the new year’s rising sun appears over the horizon, Aman’s retreats across the globe offer a chance to reflect and give thanks for all our blessings.





Amanpuri, Thailand – Pansea Beach Barbecue (22 December 2023) & NYE Gala



A feast of freshly caught seafood and premium cuts of meat, masterfully grilled over an open flame on the sandy shoreline, accompanied by Thai performances bringing to life the epic tale of the Ramayana. On New Year’s Eve guests can enjoy a night filled with entertainment, a gala dinner with live culinary stations and a DJ-led after party ensuring 2024 is well and truly started.





Aman New York - New York NYE at Jazz Club



At Aman’s newest urban sanctuary, the compelling energy of New York culminates this festive season. On New Year’s Eve, the East-meets-West gala dinner kicks off proceedings at Arva before an exclusive musical extravaganza at The Jazz Club. Hosted by six-time Grammy Nominee and Creative Director, Brian Newman, with live jazz and Broadway inspired entertainment, inventive cocktails and delectable bites, the countdown party will be one to remember.





Amangalla, Sri Lanka – Christmas and New Year Eve Dinner



Festivities begin on 20 December, with the lighting of Amangalla’s iconic façade and Christmas tree, igniting the Christmas spirit. In the days that follow, opulent feasts invite loved ones to come together around the table, indulging in both traditional and locally inspired multi-course Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve dinners that take place in the hotel’s Great Hall. When the celebrations draw to a close, set the tone for the year ahead with a special alms-giving ceremony on 1 January, to give thanks and share blessings.





Amanwella, Sri Lanka–Christmas and New Year Eve Dinner



Festive indulgence takes centre stage with feasts of Sri Lankan curries and cuisine accompanied by creative cocktails and live dance performances, while convivial beach barbecues and local charity initiatives set the tone for the year ahead. A highlight is sure to be New Year’s Eve with its five-course gala dinner with entertainment from the Oriental Orchestra Band.





Under the Stars



Aman-i-Khas, India – The Cosmic Safari –An astronomy expert will host an hour-long cosmic safari through the universe with the help of a telescope, guaranteeing the observation of major celestial objects – a magical experience for guests of all ages as they welcome in 2024.





Amandari, Bali – Fire Dance on Countdown –Guests can experience Bali’s colourful culture, while enjoying the captivating rhythm of the fire dance.





Amankila, Bali – Full Moon Blessings & Silent Meditation –Amankila’s guests can experience a full moon blessing and silent meditation, encouraging rest and rejuvenation ahead of the new year.





In Unity



Amanbagh, India – Traditional Indian fire dancers & 7-course dinner - On New Year’s Eve, guests can look into the future with palm readers, before watching traditional Indian fire dancers followed by a carefully crafted seven-course dinner.





Aman Venice, Italy – Getting lost in San Polo - Led by an art expert, guests can explore the hidden artistic gems of Venice’siconic San Polo district, one of Europe’s major art centres, on a 2-hour guidedwalking tour.





Rising Sun



Amankora, Bhutan – Reflections on the First Light - Experience the enriching glow of the first sunrise of the year, known in Bhutan as the Dawn of the Sacred Light. After witnessing this special moment, guests can light butter lamps in one of the Kingdom's ancient monasteries – a symbolic act welcoming the New Year with reverence and gratitude.





Amanoi, Vietnam– Cham Blessing Ceremony –A private sunset Cham blessing ceremony overlooking theocean. Performed by a local Cham master usingtraditional musical instruments, enabling guests to make an authentic connection with the region’s ancient culture while invitinggreat fortune ahead in 2024.

