Lovlina wins first gold in new weight category, eyes Worlds medal

Mumbai (The Hawk): Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, was thrilled to take home the gold in the 75 kg weight class at the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan. She claimed that she had stayed true to her coaches' instructions throughout the three matches.

After winning the bronze medal in the 64-69 kg weight category at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Lovlina moved up to the 75 kg division, where she won her first gold medal. Lovlina had to go up to the 75kg weight class because that was an Olympic and Asian Games weight class when the international federation reorganised the several weight divisions for international tournaments.

On Friday, Lovlina outclassed Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan, who won the silver medal at the 2021 Asian Championships, and won the 75 kg final with a commanding 5-0 score by demonstrating strength, agility, and tenacious defence.

"The Asian Championships gold medal I received here makes me pleased. I participated in the three matches, and I'm glad I was able to carry out the many methods my coaches had developed for my opponents "The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) made a video message from Lovlina from Amman accessible for viewing.

She has the National championships in a month and the World Championships in a year coming up, according to Lovlina.

Parveen Hooda, who finished third in the World Championships and took home a gold medal at the Asian Championships in the 63 kg weight class, expressed her happiness at winning all three of her matches in Amman by scores of 5-0.

In her first appearance in the Asian Championships final, Parveen displayed assurance in her matchup with Kito Mai of Japan. The Rohtak-born boxer who won bronze at the 2022 World Championships outpunched her Japanese opponent to win 5-0.

"I'm pleased that I was able to use both my own style of play and the coaches' strategies. My instructors had instructed me to fight without any restraint, so I did so "Parveen stated that the Nationals and World Championships early in the following year are her next goals.

India was successful on Friday in the 2022 Asian Elite Boxing Championships, taking home four gold and one silver medal.

Other gold medal winners besides Lovlina and Parveen included Saweety Bora and Alfiya Pathan. Minakshi, who lost her final, had to settle for a silver medal.

The only male boxer representing India in the finals will be Asia's most successful fighter, Shiva Thapa, on Saturday. India is guaranteed 12 medals at the current Asian Championships.

(Inputs from Agencies)