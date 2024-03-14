    Menu
    India

    Lok Sabha polls: AAP releases first list of eight candidates for Punjab, fields five Cabinet ministers

    The Hawk
    March14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Aam Aadmi Party announces its first batch of candidates for Punjab Lok Sabha polls, including 5 Cabinet Ministers and notable entries like Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol, marking a significant move ahead of the 2024 elections.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for Punjab, fielding five Cabinet ministers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    According to the list, Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.


    Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has again been fielded from the seat.

    The party named Gurpreet Singh GP its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. Singh, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

    Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.

    —PTI

