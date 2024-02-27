    Menu
    India

    Lok Sabha polls: AAP announces four candidates from Delhi, one from Haryana

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Aam Aadmi Party announces Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi & Haryana, including Somnath Bharti & Sushil Gupta, in a strategic move with Congress for seat-sharing.

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced five candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Delhi and Haryana, fielding senior leader Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi constituency.

    The party announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

    It fielded Somnath Bharti, who is also the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, from the New Delhi constituency, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi and former MP Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/nc-congress-to-hold-2nd-round-of-talks-on-seat-sharing-in-jandk-ladakh-for-ls-polls:-omar-abdullah 


    The party declared former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta its candidate from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

    In Delhi, the party has joined hands with I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

    The AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi. The AAP had already announced its three candidates for Assam and two for Gujarat.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections Delhi Politics Haryana Elections Congress AAP Alliance Indian Political News Arvind Kejriwal
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in