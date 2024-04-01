Lok Sabha polls 2024: Day after attacking Congress, PM Modi targets DMK on Katchatheevu issue

Prime Minister Modi accuses DMK of neglecting Tamil Nadu's interests in the Katchatheevu island issue, revealing new evidence of the party's inconsistency, amid political tensions with Sri Lanka and Congress.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu island issue, alleging the ruling party of Tamil Nadu did nothing to safeguard the state's interests.

New details emerging on the issue of India handing over the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka have unmasked the DMK's double standards totally, he said on X, citing a news report which claimed that then chief minister M Karunanidhi had given his concurrence to the agreement despite his party the DMK's public posturing against the deal.



The media report is based on an RTI reply received by Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai to his queries on the 1974 agreement between India and Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.



Modi said, "Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK's double standards totally."



"The Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don't care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular," he added.

The prime minister on Sunday targeted the Congress over the issue.



He said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been the Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."



The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political traction in the Dravidian territory during the Lok Sabha polls, more so as it involves neighbouring Sri Lanka whose treatment of its own Tamilian citizens and Tamil Nadu fishermen has long been a charged political issue in the state.

—PTI