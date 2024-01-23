Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 83 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of Candidates In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The number of voters in the state has increased by 4.70 lakh from 2019 and the total number of voters has reached 83 lakh.

As per the Election Commission voter list for Uttarakhand as of January 1, 2024, there are now 83 lakh voters in Uttarakhand, which also includes service voters.

Comparatively, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the number of voters in the state has increased by 4.70 lakh.

The state boasts 82.4 lakh general electors and 93,357 service voters, set to cast their votes at 11,729 polling stations across the Himalayan region. According to the new voter list of the state elections, the number of voters in the age group of 18-39 has increased to 40,33,278, out of which there are 1.29 lakh voters in the age group of 18 years.

The 11,729 polling stations across Uttarakhand include 3,461 in urban areas and 8,268 in rural pockets.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun.

Strategic points were discussed to win all five seats in the general elections with 75 per cent votes during the meeting.

As the battle for 2024 begins, the BJP undeniably maintains the upper hand. After securing victories in three crucial Hindi heartland states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh it being said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its position to face the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections. —ANI