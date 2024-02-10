Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Speaker Om Birla highlights the passage of key legislations, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, triple talaq, and women's reservation bills.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday at the end of the budget session of Parliament. This was also the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In his valedictory remarks, Speaker Om Birla said that the House had passed several significant legislations including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita bill, triple talaq bill and women's reservation bill.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the past five years of BJP-led government were about "reform, perform and transform" in the country and it is rare that transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period.

PM Modi greeted the members and lauded the role of Speaker Om Birla in running the House.

"These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country. It is very rare that both reform and perform take place and we can see transformation right in front of our eyes...The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I firmly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha," he said.

PM Modi said that today is an important day in the great tradition of democracy.

"In five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions have been taken and facing several challenges everyone according to their capability tried to give right direction to the country," he said.

"In a way the day is to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time devoted to the country," he added.

Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held in April-May.

—ANI