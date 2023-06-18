LMC employee beaten to death by husband

Lucknow: A woman contractual employee at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has been beaten to death by her husband.

The police registered a case of death caused by rash or negligent act against the accused and arrested him, late on Saturday.

Madhu, the victim, was 40 years old and worked as a Nagar Nigam employee in zone eight when she was not staying with her husband, Santosh. She was instead staying with her mother in Para.

The police said that on Saturday, Santosh found her near the Nagar Nigam parking lot on Parag road and started beating her.

Dolly, Madhu's niece, claimed to have informed of the assault through a mutual friend.

"Santosh hit Madhu with bricks. She was rushed to the Lok Bandhu hospital where she died of head injuries suffered in the attack," she said.

Dolly added that Madhu has been the target of Santosh's harassment for a long time. Her aunt, she said, passed away during the course of treatment.

The incident has been reported and the suspect has been apprehended, according to Aashiana SHO Manoj Bhadoria.—Inputs from Agencies