Liverpool and Arsenal split points after 1-1 draw in Premier League clash

Liverpool and Arsenal Battle to a 1-1 Draw in Premier League Thriller. Odegaard's Free-Kick, Salah's Equalizer, and Defensive Plays Keep Fans on the Edge. Christmas Clash Leaves PL Standings Tight as Arsenal Holds the Top Spot with a Slim Lead Over Liverpool.

Liverpool [UK]: Liverpool shared points with Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in the Premier League (PL) clash at Anfield on Saturday.

It was the Gunners who took the lead in the initial minutes of the game but failed to hold on to their advantage. Later in the game, both teams tried to score the winner but failed.

In the fourth minute, Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard placed a curling free-kick into the Liverpool box, and a powerful header from Gabriel sent the ball past Alisson to make the first breakthrough of the game for Arsenal.



In the 14th minute, Liverpool's Endo floated a cross in the box and Gakbo managed to flick the ball onto the back of the post. Even though Zinchenko tried to clear the ball, Salah received it and tried for a volley but it went into the side-netting.

In the 29th minute, Salah levelled the scoreline for Liverpool after Alexander-Arnold lofted the ball over the top of the Egyptian attacker. Salah took on Zinchenko and dribbled him before unleashing a powerful finish to make it 1-1.

Before the end of the first half, Arsenal came closer to taking the lead again but the chase went in vain after Martinellli's shot went over the left post.

The scoreline was levelled for both Arsenal and Liverpool after the end of the first half.



In the 54th minute, Liverpool centre-back Gomez nearly put the hosts ahead. The defender cut onto his right foot firing a shot goalwards, but his effort did not curl enough and went over the post.

In the second half, Arsenal stayed more in their box and tried to arrange their defence. In the 73rd minute, Arsenal made a mess in their defensive lineup as Arnold made up space for himself and ran forward the Gunners' box before taking a shot, but it crashed on the crossbar.

Till the fulltime, Arsenal managed to keep the scoreline 1-1 and both sides had to settle for one point from the game. In Christmas, Arsenal will be holding the top place in the PL standings and will have just a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

