List of top 10 buys in IPL history

Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:
Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season
Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024.
Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024.
Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023.
Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023.
Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023.
Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021.
Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023.
Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015.
Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020.
Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022.
