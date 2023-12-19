List of top 10 buys in IPL history

IPL Auction History Unveiled: Exploring the Top 10 Highest Bid Players in the Indian Premier League, Featuring Star Performers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran Across Seasons.

Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League: Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024. Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024. Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023. Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023. Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023. Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021. Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023. Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015. Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020. Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022. —PTI