    List of top 10 buys in IPL history

    Pankaj Sharma
    December19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    IPL Auction History Unveiled: Exploring the Top 10 Highest Bid Players in the Indian Premier League, Featuring Star Performers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran Across Seasons.

    Mithchell Starc

    Dubai: Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League: 

    Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season 

    Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024. 

    Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024. 

    Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023. 

    Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023. 

    Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023.

    Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021. 

    Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023. 

    Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015. 

    Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020. 

    Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022.

    —PTI

