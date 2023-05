New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal suggested on Friday that the industry set a goal of exporting organic products worth USD 1 billion by 2030.

This was during his speech to the Gangtok audience of the Sikkim Chamber of Commerce and Industry's interaction programme.

"He urged to set a target to export USD 1 billion organic product by 2030 from existing USD 1 million organic produce in Sikkim," the ministry said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies