Legislation introduced to make Diwali a federal holiday in US

Washington: Several communities across the United States have expressed their approval of a bill proposed in the United States Congress that would make Diwali, the Festival of Lights, a government holiday.

After introducing the bill on Friday in the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Grace Meng held a virtual news conference to explain its significance. "Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe," she said.

If Congress passes and the President signs the Diwali Day Act, the celebration of lights will become the 12th nationally designated holiday in the United States.—Inputs from Agencies