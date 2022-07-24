Legends League Cricket adds McClenaghan, Vaas and others for Seasons 2

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) has added more iconic players such as Ian Butler (New Zealand), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe), Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka), Paras Khadka (Nepal), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Christopher Mpofu (Zimbabwe) and Laxmi Ratan Shukla (India) for Season 2.

In the previous weeks, it had added legendary players like, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, Pravin Tambe, Naman Ojha, S.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO, LLC said in a statement, “We are receiving huge response from fans and the Cricket community, after the venue announcement, with the addition of Ian Butler, Mitchen McCleneghan, Chaminda Vaas and others, Season 2 becoming hotter day-by-day.We welcome these players to the Legends family and looking forward to seeing them recreate some best cricketing moments on the pitch.”

LLC had on Saturday announced the shifting of the second season to India from Oman.

“Keeping in mind the huge fan base in India for the Legends of the game and the first season’s response received from India, LLC has decided to shift the base to India for the upcoming season in September 2022,” LLC had said in a statement. —IANS