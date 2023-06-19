Leading GCC Sun Life Asia Services Centres Repositions Itself As Sun Life Global Solutions

New Delhi: Sun Life Asia Service Centres (ASC), a microcosm of the global insurance and asset management leader Sun Life, repositions itself as Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS).

The strategic move aims to advance the organization's value proposition and further its journey in close collaboration with Sun Life's business groups. In line with its ambitious growth trajectory, SLGS aims to recruit 1,000 approx. new talent in the next two years. This significant expansion presents a distinct opportunity for skilled workforce in India and Philippines to collaborate with Sun Life, effectively showcasing their exceptional capabilities and immense potential.

The new name Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS) underscores its global impact delivered through developing solutions, experiences and furthering innovation. With this strategic evolution, SLGS will also reaffirm its position as a key talent hub for technology, operations and client care center. In addition, it will also lay focus on its expertise in key knowledge skills like actuarial, finance services, legal services, risk and compliance monitoring.

Sun Life plays an essential role for its clients in the areas that matter most to them, and takes great pride in helping them build brighter, optimistic futures for themselves and their families. The goal is to build deeper digital relationships and more personalised experiences so we can better anticipate and serve our clients' unique needs. SLGS brings deep technology and digital capabilities by attracting top talent and a constantly upskilling workforce comprising dynamic and motivated professionals.

Expressing his views on the repositioning, Tarun Sareen, Managing Director, Sun Life Global Solutions, said, "It is truly a privilege to be the enablers driving the organisational purpose of Sun Life in India and Philippines. The word Global reflects our outreach and the collaborative journey with Business Groups across the globe. And the word Solutions emphasizes our focus on designing and delivering solutions to our clients and advisors - be it through a digital asset, a transaction we process, a client call we cater to or a solution.

"Solutions to us signify optimism and taking the forefront to solve challenges, create pathways and manifest opportunities - and keep on architecting and solving for the future. This is what makes us - Sun Life Global Solutions "

He further said, "Our culture is our superpower. SLGS takes pride in being a Great Place to Work. We are committed to nurturing a purpose led and values driven culture where we all do best work of our lives thriving in a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment. We believe in truly empowering our teams through a caring and thriving workplace encouraging them to bring their whole and authentic selves to work. Further with a shared vision and purpose, inclusive leadership, people centric practices we are building a highly engaged workforce which imbibes a sense of belonging."

Sun Life Global Solutions plays a key role in driving the organisation's enterprise strategy. They provide services and solutions to all pillars - Canada, Asia, the US and Asset Management and Corporate functions. Over the course of its journey, SLGS has evolved as a key capability hub, creating many assets for the organization like Client Care Centre, Operations, Technology, Financial shared services, Actuarial, Legal and HR Shared services amongst others. Sun life Global Solutions will play an even larger role in the coming years by nurturing a stronger talent pool and leading digital and transformation initiatives.

Sun Life Global Solutions is a listening, caring and vibrant organisation, its consistent high engagement scores speak of this culture. SLGS has received the Great Place to Work honorifics, ranked among the 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India', SLGS has been featured among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 - Top 50 by Great Places to Work. These recognitions reflect our Culture, practices, and focus on being a purpose-led organization well-equipped to serve business priorities and deliver exceptional value for its clients.—IANS