Lanka Premier League brand ambassador Vivian Richards

Colombo (The Hawk): Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most admired individuals in cricket, has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as a brand ambassador. It gives the third edition of the competition, which will take place from Tuesday, December 6 through Friday, December 23, a major boost.

Throughout his whole cricketing career, Vivian Richards performed like a king. He is eager to visit Sri Lanka because the cricket fans there have always adored and praised him greatly.

"I am honoured to serve as the third LPL brand ambassador and want to acknowledge that Sri Lanka is producing some outstanding athletes as a result of this competition. This year's Asia Cup demonstrated the strength of Sri Lankan cricket, and the LPL undoubtedly contributed to its success. I watched the prior two iterations of this tournament, and the cricket was of the highest calibre. I am confident that the players will uphold that calibre in the forthcoming iteration as well, remarked Vivian Richards.

He said, "The Sri Lankan people are really kind to me, and I adore this nation. Given how this nation and its people have recently risen to the challenges it has faced, I cannot wait to watch the 2017 LPL season in Sri Lanka. The future edition of the competition will also restore smiles to the citizens of this wonderful nation. It will undoubtedly be a big success."

Fans of the LPL will be excited to watch their favourite players in action once more after the league's two most recent successes. The competition has been a big success in terms of viewership in addition to providing a platform for young Sri Lankan players. A total of 557 million people were exposed to the LPL's first edition through TV, digital and social media, and traditional media.

Through the LPL, the teams, players, and sponsors received significant media exposure, and fans in Sri Lanka had the opportunity to watch top international talents in action. Anil Mohan, the creator of LPL, is eager for the upcoming edition of the event because the second edition of the competition enjoyed a similar level of popularity.

"We are thrilled to name Vivian Richards, one of the greatest batters in history, as Brand Ambassadors for the 2022 LPL. Having someone like Sir Vivian Richards will help the league grow and draw more fans from all over the world, which will aid in our mission to make this tournament a popular cricketing event on a global scale. Anil Mohan, chairman of the IPG Group and the man behind the LPL, said, "I am particularly delighted to see excellent Sri Lankan talents on exhibit in the league.

Samantha Dodanwela, the LPL 2022's tournament director, is also ecstatic that Vivian Richards will be competing in the event.

"We are thrilled to have Vivian Richards join us in LPL as a legend. He is a fantastic representative of the sport we all love, and Sri Lankan cricket is proud to have him serve as its leader during the competition. Since his very presence is enough to elevate a league's standing in the world of cricket, having him serve as a brand ambassador will give the league a much-needed boost "Samantha Dodanwela remarked.

Added he, "The knowledge and experience of Vivian Richards would be helpful for a competition that has been expanding since its first iteration two years ago. His participation in the league can inspire Sri Lanka's young cricket players and improve the league's reputation."

The LPL 2022 will include a number of top cricketers from across the world. Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D'Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik are just a few of the players whose names are mentioned. The tournament's opening game will take place at Hambantota between the Jaffna Kings and the Galle Gladiators.

