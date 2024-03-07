Kuldeep's fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal partnership puts India ahead, England out for 218 (Day 1, 5th Test)

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Lead India's Commanding Performance in Final Test Against England: A Day of Dominance and Decisive Bowling Displays

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught allowed India to exercise control on Day one of the final Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play, India were 135/1, trailing by 83 runs with Rohit and Shubman Gill unbeaten with scores of 52* and 26* respectively. England were bowled out for 218 in their first innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin cleared off England's tail end after Kuldeep Yadav struck vital blows taking five wickets for 72 runs in the picturesque stadium.

Rohit struck boundaries and put pressure on England bowlers in the company of Yashashvi Jaiswal. The two struck a 104-run partnership for the first wicket. Jaiswal raced to his half-century in 55 balls with a delightful boundary in the 21st over.

With a slog sweep, Jasiwal once again picked up a boundary showing no signs of stopping. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Shoaib Bashir struck on the next delivery, deceived the southpaw to get him stumped on a score of 57(58). On his way back to the pavilion, Jaiswal was greeted by a stare from the 20-year-old spinner.

The end of the 104-run opening partnership brought Shubman Gill to the crease. The 24-year-old stitched a 31-run unbeaten stand to ensure India didn't lose any further wickets.

England started the post-Lunch session at 100/2, with Crawley (1* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

Root and Crawley attacked pacer Jasprit Bumrah with some solid shots. Kuldeep Yadav landed India their breakthrough as he bowled Crawley for 79 ( 108 balls, with 11 fours and a six). England were 137/3.

With the help of a four by Jonny Bairstow on a Ravindra Jadeja delivery, England reached the 150-run mark in 41 overs.

Kuldeep continued to run through the English middle-order, removing Bairstow for 29. The batter's counterattacking knock had two fours and two sixes and he was caught by Dhruv Jurel. England were 175/4.

Indian spinners were all over England, with Ravindra Jadeja trapping Root leg-before-wicket for 26 reducing the visitors to 175/5.

Kuldeep got his five-wicket haul as he removed England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, joined the party as well, with wickets of Tom Hartley (6) and Mark Wood (0).

England had two wickets in hand at Tea and were a few runs away from the 200-run mark.

Kuldeep (5/72) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ashwin (2/39) also backed the high-flying Chinaman spinner, while, Jadeja also took a wicket.

England began well with an attacking half-century by opener Zak Crawley. His half-century partnership with Ben Duckett helped England.

During the first ten overs, England were cautious with Crawley being the aggressor. Duckett struggled to get more boundaries and played a very unusual defensive game. England scored just 35 runs in their first ten overs.

Duckett's sweep shot on a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin took England to a 50-run mark in 14.2 overs. England reached the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs.

As Pope and Crawley were cruising along, the former was dismissed by Kuldeep, with Dhruv Jurel pulling off a brilliant stumping. England were 100/2 in 25.3 overs at the end of the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 218 (Zak Crawley 79, Jonny Bairstow 29, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72) vs India 135/1 (Rohit Sharma 52*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57; Shoaib Bashir 1-64).

