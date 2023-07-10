Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

New Delhi: Stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming post with India coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the Dominica Test as both men returned to Windsor Park where they once played as teammates.



In 2011, Dominica hosted the Test match during India’s tour. A young Kohli was also part of the side for the match and scored 30 runs in the first innings.



Former cricketers Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh and Dravid helped India secure a draw in the match as they went on to clinch the series 1-0 in the end.



“The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful,” said Kohli.



Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will now face hosts West Indies in a two-match Test series on July 12. —IANS