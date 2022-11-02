Kohli overtakes Jayawardene as the top run-scorer in Men's T20 World history

Adelaide (The Hawk): During Wednesday's Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli passed Chris Lynn as the top run-scorer in men's T20 World Cup cricket.

When he scored 16 runs, surpassing Mahela Jayawardene's previous record of 1016 runs, Kohli passed the landmark. The most fifty-scores in T20 World Cups go to Kohli, the top run-scorer in T20 Internationals. In 23 innings, Kohli reached the milestone, and in T20 World Cups, he presently averages close to 90.

In the T20 World Cup in 2012, Kohli scored 185 runs. He finished first in the competition in 2014 and second in 2016. In 2014 and 2016, Kohli won Player of the Tournament.

In this match against Bangladesh, Kohli scored a 64-ball unbroken run as India gave Bangladesh a 185-point target.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli has been in excellent form, scoring two fifty-run innings, including an incredible 82 against Pakistan in Melbourne.

The second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups and T20Is among active cricketers is Rohit Sharma, the captain of India.

(Inputs from Agencies)