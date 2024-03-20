KL Rahul offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP's Ujjain

KL Rahul, sidelined from the England Test due to injury, seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, participating in the sacred Bhasma Aarti with his parents.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul along with his parents offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday.

After the completion of 'Bhasma Aarti' at around 6 am, Rahul reached the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, worshipped Baba Mahakal and sought his blessings.

During this, the priest of the temple Ashish pujari performed the rituals of the worship and later gave garland offered to Lord Mahakal as Prasad to Rahul and his parents.

After the prayers, Rahul was seen giving a wide berth to the media persons and left the premises of the temple.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Notably, Rahul was ruled out of the recent fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamshala.

Rahul could not join the second, third, and fourth Tests against England due to injury after he played the series opener in Hyderabad.

—ANI