Khageswar Patra is given a 10-day remand in the Odisha honeytrap case by the ED

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): Khageswar Patra was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Archana Nag honeytrap case, and the court has given the ED permission to hold him on custody for 10 days.

After conducting raids on Archana's homes and properties—who has been jailed for allegedly amassing riches by honey trapping influential individuals in Odisha—the ED has been holding Patra since Thursday night. In this instance, Archana's husband, Jagabandhu Chand, is also incarcerated.

After doing a thorough health examination, ED representatives brought Patra before Khurda District Judge in the state capital of Bhubaneswar and requested a 15-day remand. However, sources claimed that the judge had granted a 10-day remand.

Patra was reportedly the couple's business partner, according to reports. Between 2010 and 2019, he was managing a used vehicle dealership. He grew his business empire by constructing a used vehicle store in the Hansapal neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar after meeting Archana.

During the raids, the central agency used members of the Central police. According to reports, during the raids, it discovered bank transaction connections between the couple and Patra and seized mobile devices, computers, hard drives, and other evidence.

A money laundering complaint has just been filed by the ED against the couple and their two colleagues, Patra and Sradhanjali Behera.

