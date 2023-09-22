Kashmiri Pandits start historic Gangabal-Harmukh Yatra in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar: Annual Kashmiri Pandit Yatra to Gangabal Lake from Naranag temple ruins began on Friday in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Gangabal Lake situated at the foot of the Harmukh mountain peak is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites of local Kashmiri Pandits.

Since times immemorial, local Pandits had been carrying the ashes of their dead for immersion to Gangabal Lake and that is one reason for which the journey to the Lake in Kashmir was also known as the ‘Poor man’s journey to the sacred Ganga’.

The Lake is situated at an altitude of 14,500 feet above the sea-level and the pilgrim’s uphill trek starts from Naranag temple ruins in Ganderbal district.

To assert their roots, Kashmiri Pandits have made the journey to the Gangabal Lake an annual affair after their migration from the Valley.

On Friday, a group of around 70 Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of the country commenced the journey in presence of senior officers of Ganderbal district.

The 36-Km long mountain trek of the Yatra began after Puja at Naranag temple Friday.

Officials said that the sacred Puja would be performed on the banks of Gangabal lake on Saturday following which the pilgrims will return the next day.

The pilgrimage is organised by the Harmukh Ganga (Gangabal) Trust (HGGT) and All Parties Migrants’ Coordination Committee.

Security arrangements have been made by the authorities for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

—IANS