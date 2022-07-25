Karyashala On 'Flow Cytometry, Confocal Microscopy And Their Applications In Cell Culture'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The SERB-DST sponsored Accelerate Vigyan seven days’ training program is being organised by Zoology Department of Panjab University, Chandigarh (July 21-27, 2022). On the 5th day of Karyashala, Dr. Aruna Rakha of PGIMER, Chandigarh delivered the lecture on applications of flow cytometry in cell culture. Subsequently, hands-on training was executed by the participants on sample preparation of cells for their immunophenotypic sorting using flow cytometer. Besides, an elaborative hands-on training on cell cycle analysis was also performed using flow cytometer. At the end of the day, an interactive session was held by the resource person to take up the doubts and resolution of queries raised by the participants.