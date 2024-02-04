Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli and Don Bradman in Test Centuries

Kane Williamson's Milestone Century Propels New Zealand to Commanding Position

Mount Maunganui : New Zealand's seasoned batsman, Kane Williamson, achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday as he eclipsed Virat Kohli and the legendary Don Bradman in the Test centuries list.



In an impressive display of skill, Williamson remained unbeaten with a score of 112 (259) by the close of Day 1 against South Africa at the Bay Oval. The experienced campaigner initiated the year 2024 on a strong note, notching up his 30th Test century and forming an unbroken 219-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (118*).



With this 30th Test century, Williamson surpassed the tally of 29 centuries held by both Virat Kohli and Don Bradman, and also equaled the record set by England's Joe Root. The New Zealand team faced early setbacks, finding themselves at 39/2, but Williamson's expertise and near-flawless performance throughout the day were instrumental.



Despite a couple of minor hiccups, Williamson showcased his experience, finishing the day at 112* before stumps were called. His near-dismissal, as Ravindra attempted a quick single on his fifth ball, narrowly avoided disaster for the hosts, who would have been reduced to 44/3 if Williamson had been out.



Rachin also survived an early scare when Moreki's delivery forced an inside edge, narrowly missing the stumps. From that point onwards, the combination of Williamson and Rachin capitalized on South Africa's lack of experience and missed opportunities.



Displaying a blend of methodical approach and abundant talent, the duo batted patiently during the second session, facing 27 overs and scoring 60 runs. The session unfolded as a tale of letting deliveries go by and blocking those threatening the stumps.



As the day progressed, batting conditions improved, yet South Africa continued to create opportunities. Rachin edged the ball, with Duanne Olivier reaching for a catch, but failing to secure it.



Both batsmen remained unbeaten at the end of the day, firmly placing New Zealand in control of the match.

—Input from Agencies