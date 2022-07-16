Juventus, Atletico Madrid to meet in friendly match in Israel

Jerusalem : Juventus and Atletico Madrid will meet for a friendly match at the 29,400-seat Bloomfield Stadium in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv-Yafo on August 7, both clubs have confirmed.

"Having previously hosted Champions League matches in recent years, Bloomfield will be the venue for an enticing appetizer before the new season for both sides," Juventus said in a statement on Friday.

"It's a pleasure to return to Israel to play a match like this, against an important rival with whom we have already faced on several occasions in the Champions League," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

"Facing a club with a great tradition and international prestige is always stimulating," added Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. "It will be a prestigious test ahead of the start of the season, in front of a passionate public."

Both teams will begin their league journey eight days later, with Juventus taking on Sassuolo in Serie A, whilst Atletico will visit Getafe in La Liga, reports Xinhua.

Israel will also host a friendly match between AS Roma and Tottenham on July 30, and the French Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes the following evening.

