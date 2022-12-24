Junior Activity Show Held At Olympus High

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Olympus High organized Junior Activity Show within the school premises today. The Guest of Honor on the occasion was Kurt Jürgen Schmidt.

The program commenced with a welcome note from the Principal of Olympus High, Anuradha Pundir Malla. This was followed by the Saraswati Vandana dance performance by the students of class 2. Followed by this were poem recitals, wherein the students of the pre-primary section recited a poem titled 'Earth Needs You'. The students of class 4 also recited a poem titled 'Go Plant a Tree'. The young Olympians of the pre-primary section also presented western dance as well as Zumba dance performances, which were appreciated by one and all. They also presented a Hindi skit titled 'Ghamandi Sher', which portrayed the message of equality and humility.

The talented students from classes 3 to 5 presented several breathtaking performances, including a Hindi poem skit titled 'Chand Ka Kurta', and a classical song performance titled 'Madhuban Mein Radhika.' During the program, Primary Coordinator Seema Dora gave a speech on the birth anniversary of the state's renowned Social Activist Indramani Badoni, also known as the Gandhi of Uttarakhand.

After this, the students of classes 3 & 4 presented rocking Uttarakhand folk dance performances on regional songs such as Lagyalo Mandal and Chaita Ki Chaitwal.

The students of classes 3 to 5 also presented an English skit 'Snow White'. The highlight of the day was the Shiv Tandav Dance by the students of class 5, which mesmerized one and all present.

The program concluded with the singing of 'Jingle Bells' and 'Merry Christmas' by the students from classes 3 to 5, followed by the Vote of Thanks by the Pre Primary Coordinator Shaileja Hazarika.

After the program, the students also enjoyed thoroughly during the school fete. Present on the occasion were the Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla, Principal Anuradha Malla, teachers, staff, parents, and students.