Julia Garner joins Madonna on stage

Madonna's Biopic Cancelled, but Julia Garner Stuns Fans with a Surprise On-Stage Collaboration, Channeling Iconic Vibes at Barclays Centre's Celebration Tour Stop.

New York [US]: The biopic set at Universal Pictures on American singer-songwriter Madonna has been scrapped already and actor Julia Garner may not be playing the iconic role but she teamed up with 'Material Girl' singer for a performance, reported People.

Several months after the film on the pop icon's life, which she was set to write, produce, and direct, was revealed to be cancelled by Universal Pictures, she brought out the actress, 29, who was set to play her, on stage. The Emmy winner appeared as a special guest judge during the vogueing segment of the programme, inspired by her 1990 single, at the Celebration Tour stop at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

According to People, the former Ozark star was photographed seated on stage next to the Grammy winner -- bearing almost uncanny resemblance with both of their hair done up in blond curls. While the hitmaker wore one of her custom Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuits for the tour, Garner was styled in pearls, a lace top and black trousers, resonant of the Like a Virgin era.

The two playfully judged the "Like a Prayer" singer's backup dancers' choreography, grinning while flashing signs of perfect 10s. Fans also uploaded videos of the incident on social media.



The clips show the Inventing Anna actress providing her best diva-esque stage presence as she strode around the platform with a fierce facial expression, reported People.

