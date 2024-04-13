YouTube unveils multiview feature for Coachella 2024 livestream

Featuring headliners like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, and new features like multiview, enjoy an unprecedented interactive concert experience from the comfort of your home.

Washington [US]: The world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off its 2024 edition in a groundbreaking digital format, offering fans a multi-stage experience like never before.

From April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 20, music aficionados from across the globe can enjoy all the excitement and energy of the festival from the comfort of their homes, thanks to YouTube's innovative live streaming platform, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the star-studded lineup headliners such as Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt, a plethora of talented artists are set to grace the stages at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

From Peso Pluma to J Balvin, Jhene Aiko to Lil Uzi Vert, the festival promises an eclectic mix of musical performances catering to diverse tastes.

For those eager to catch their favourite acts, the official schedule for weekend one has been unveiled. Lana Del Rey takes the main stage by storm at 11:20 pm (local time) on Friday, followed by No Doubt on Saturday at 9:25 pm, and Tyler, the Creator closes out the night at 11:40 pm. Sunday sees Doja Cat captivating audiences starting at 10:25 pm (local time).

In a move that elevates the virtual concert experience, YouTube introduces its groundbreaking 'multiview' feature, allowing viewers to simultaneously watch up to four different Coachella stages on their connected TV sets. This innovation provides fans with unprecedented control over their festival experience, enabling them to curate their lineup and never miss a beat.

Moreover, YouTube enhances the Coachella viewing experience with additional functionalities, including live chats for real-time interaction with fellow fans and QR codes for seamless merchandise purchases. With these enhancements, the digital iteration of Coachella promises to be an immersive and interactive affair, bringing the spirit of the festival directly into living rooms around the world.



"As the exclusive streaming partner for Coachella for the 12th consecutive year, YouTube is committed to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for fans," says a spokesperson for YouTube as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"With Multiview and other innovative features, we aim to transport viewers to the heart of the festival, allowing them to engage with their favourite artists and fellow fans like never before," the spokesperson continued.

For music enthusiasts eager to partake in the Coachella 2024 festivities, the livestream is available on YouTube, featuring performances on the main stage and five additional stages.

So grab your devices, tune in, and immerse yourself in the electrifying sights and sounds of Coachella 2024!

