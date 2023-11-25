    Menu
    JU ragging death: Six accused students barred from entering varsity campus for indefinite period

    Jadavpur University Takes Firm Action: Six Students Barred Indefinitely Amid Tragic Fresher Death, Suspected Ragging Incident

    Kolkata: Six students of Jadavpur University (JU), who were in connection with the tragic death of a fresher of the institute earlier this year, have been barred from entering the varsity campus for an indefinite period.

    The first year student of Bengali honours had reportedly committed suicide after jumping off the balcony of a students’ hostel on August 10. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

    A formal announcement in this regard was made by the JU authorities on Saturday. As per the announcement, the entry ban will stay in place till the time they come clean of the charges levelled against them.

    The six accused are Deepsekhar Dutta (economics), Manotosh Ghosh (sociology), and Md Asif Afzal Ansari, Md Arif, Ankan Sarkar and Satyabrata Roy (all engineering students).

    All six of them are currently serving judicial custody at the Presidency Jail.

    The decision to bar the students from entering the university campus was taken at the last executive committee meeting of JU, according to the registrar of the university, Snehamanju Basu.

    —IANS

