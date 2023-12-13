Joselu's brace helps Real beat Berlin by 3-2 in UCL matchweek

Joselu's heroics propel Real Madrid to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Union Berlin, securing top spot in UCL Group C, while Arsenal claims dominance with a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, finishing atop Group B in a gripping night of UEFA Champions League action

Berlin [Germany]: Joselu's brace helped Real Madrid clinch a 3-2 win against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at Olympiastadion Berlin on Wednesday. Following the win, the Los Blancos finished the UCL group stage as the table toppers.

The home side started well in the match and created a few half-chances in the initial minutes but couldn't get past Real goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. On the other hand, the Los Blancos continued their attack after keeping their defence strong. In the 45th minute, Luka Modric's saved by the Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side could not hold the Berlin-based side for a long time and had to concede a goal just before the half-time whistle. In the 46th minute of the game Union Berlin's Kevin Volland placed a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to get the back of the net.

Just after the start of the second half, Real's Italian coach brought his midfield maestro Toni Kross onto the field by replacing Federico Valverde. The 14-time UCL winners had a great start to the second half. In the 48th minute of the game, Joselu's right-footed shot went past the goalpost.

But the 'King of Europe' did not have to wait for a long time to make a comeback in the game. In the 61st minute of the game, the Spanish striker Joselu placed a fiery header from very range to the top left corner.

Within 10 minutes after scoring his first goal of the game, Joselu again got the back of the net with his header from the left side of the six-yard box.

However, the home side equalised the scoreline in the 65th minute after Alex Kral's right-footed shot from outside the box beat the Real goalkeeper. In the 89th minute of the game, Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos scored a sensational goal with his right-footed shot from the centre of the box and made the scoreline 3-2 for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid now stand at the top of the Group C points table with 18 points and end the group stage matches with a 100 per cent winning streak.



On the other, London-based club Arsenal had to share points with PSV Eindhoven in their last group-stage match of the league on Tuesday.

The Netherlands-based club had a brilliant start to the game and controlled the midfield for the first 30 minutes of the game, in which they created plenty of chances but the Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale stood still under the goal post.

However, Arsenal showed their class and made the first breakthrough of the game in the 42nd minute when Edward Nketiah. Reiss Nelson made an eye-catching start to the attack and dribbled three defenders on the right side to move ahead and made a square final pass. Nketiah's shot nutmegged Eindhoven's defender and got the back of the net and gave an early lead before the end of the first half.

Just after the start of the second half, Yorbe Vertessen equalised the scoreline for the home side. Ricardo Pepi took advantage of space in Arsenal's defence and made a run on the left side and placed it to Vertessen who was in the box. The away side's defenders tried to stop him but failed.



Arsenal won four games in their six UCL group stage games with 13 points and finished at the top of Group B standings.

—ANI