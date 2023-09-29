Jharkhand Governor, CM pay tribute to CRPF constable who lost his life in IED blast in Chaibasa

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA Battalion constable Rajesh Kumar, who lost his life in an IED blast in Chaibasa yesterday.

Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan assured that Naxalism will be rooted out from Jharkhand soon.

"CM and I are continuously consulting each other. Soon, a big plan will be implemented. We are sure that Naxalism will be rooted out from Jharkhand soon," Jharkhand Governor said.

After paying tribute to the soldier Jharkhand CM said that CRPF jawan lost his life during the Naxal operation adding that his sacrifice will not go in vain.

"A CRPF jawan lost his life during the Naxal operation. It is a matter of sadness for us but a matter of pride for us that our soldier sacrificed his life to make our state Naxal free. His sacrifice will not go in vain," Jharkhand CM Soren said.

Two CRPF personnel, including an inspector-ranked officer, were injured in IED blasts that took place during an anti-insurgency operation under the Tonto Thana area in West Singhbhum on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Rajesh Kumar and the injured as Inspector Bhupendra Kumar both from CRPF’s 209 Battalion, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, naxal insurgents ambushed a contingent of security forces in the dense forests near Sarjo Maburu village. The attack consisted of both gunfire and an IED explosion.

