Jaishankar to hold bilateral talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts but dialogue unlikely with Pak FM

Benaulim: On the eve of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet with his Chinese and Russian counterparts separately in a Goa beach resort on Thursday to discuss the ever-changing regional security situation.

According to those in the know about the conclave's planning, no formal bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhtutto-Zardari has been scheduled as of yet. However, they did not rule out the possibility of a private meeting between the two foreign ministers.

Foreign ministers from SCO member states, including Qin, Lavrov, Bhutto-Zardari, and others, will gather in Goa on Thursday for an important conclave before the organization's annual summit in the first week of July. India has been insistent that Pakistan prove it is serious about combating terrorism and that peace negotiations and terrorist activity are incompatible.—Inputs from Agencies