J-K govt organises two-day seminar to promote eco-tourism

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's government organized a two-day seminar in Srinagar on World Tourism Day on September 27 to promote eco-tourism in the union territory. The seminar was attended by tour and travel agents, houseboat owners, environment experts, researchers and bird watchers, said officials.

The seminar was organized to reap the full potential of the Kashmir valley as an ecotourism destination. The officials hope that through this seminar lack of awareness of the places in the valley where ecotourism can be promoted at a large scale can be addressed.

“We have a number of beautiful destinations with good potential of eco-tourism and this is the good initiative taken by the department aimed to highlight the unknown destinations”. Said one participant.

The officials said that for the last few years’ tourist influx is increasing in the valley and this is the requirement of time to divert the attention of tourists towards other destinations where they can spend good time and enjoy eco-tourism.

Apart from Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Mughal gardens Kashmir has a number of places with beautiful diversity especially mountains, wildlife centuries or parks that can attract tourists at large scale.

So to promote eco-tourism the government is committed to highlight new destinations, said officials.

In the venue of the seminar, the tourism department also installed a bookstall and small photo exhibition regarding wildlife birds.

—ANI