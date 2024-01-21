ISRO releases Ayodhya Ram temple satellite image

ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre unveils breathtaking satellite image of Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Temple, capturing its grandeur from space. Scheduled for inauguration on January 22, the image, taken on December 16, showcases the temple, Dasharath Mahal, Ayodhya Railway Station, and the picturesque Sarayu River.

Bengaluru: The National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO which is based in Hyderabad has released a satellite picture that captures the beauty of the built Ram Temple, in Ayodhya as seen from space. This image was taken by an Indian Remote Sensing Satellite during its orbit. Was shared by ISRO on Sunday. It provides a view of the temple that is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22.



Taken on December 16 of the year the satellite picture not showcases the impressive Ram Temple but also includes notable landmarks such as Dasharath Mahal, Ayodhya Railway Station and the winding Sarayu River.



The inauguration ceremony is planned for Monday. Will take place amidst the recitation of Vedic hymns. Esteemed dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present, for this event.