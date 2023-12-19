IPL Auction 2024: Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal add variety to RCB pace attack, says Mo Bobat

RCB Bolsters Pace Arsenal: Alzarri Joseph's Fiery Skills and Yash Dayal's Variety Promise a Potent Bowling Attack for the Upcoming IPL Season.

Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday picked up West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph and uncapped Indian bowler Yash Dayal to bolster their attack and Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB, said they are happy to get a really nice balanced attack with real variety.



RCB had bought Australian pace bowling allrounder Cameron Green in a trade with Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction and with India pacer Mohammed Siraj already in their ranks, they have an attack that can hold its own against any batting lineup.



On Tuesday, Bobat was really happy with RCB acquiring Alzarri Joseph and said he was in their top three targets at the auction.



"We're delighted to have Alzarri [Joseph]. From our perspective, he was in our top three targets. From an overseas pace bowling perspective, you're always trying to navigate through the auction order, which makes things slightly tricky," he said.



"We made a good judgment call, I think, to bring forward our interest in Alzarri and to have a good go at him because he's a player that we really like now with Alzarri, he bowls at a high pace, he's got a high release point, so he gets bounce.



"We know bounce is important at the Chinnaswamy (Stadium). He's also got fantastic death skills. You look at his record and he's stacks up against anyone at the death. He's also someone who's playing regular international cricket all around the world and franchises all around the world. So he's someone that can adapt to conditions and surfaces," said Bobat.



The RCB Director of Cricket also talked about Joseph sharing a good relationship with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, which will be a big plus for them.



"He's someone also that the captain knows really well. So Faf [du Plessis] and him have a really good relationship and they've got a real trusted dynamic between them," he said.



Bobat said picking Yash Dayal ticks a lot of boxes for them and adds variety to the pace attack.



"So for us, it ticks a lot of boxes with Yash Dayal, obviously a slightly different pick in that sense. We like the left-arm angle, we like the fact that he moves the ball up front. We want to make sure we've got the right battery of bowlers domestically that can supplement the likes of Alzarri.



"Obviously, we've got Cameron Green as well. So we think we've got a really nice balanced attack with real variety. And we want to make sure that we have got variety whenever we step out on the field from a pace bowling perspective," he added.



Bobat was happy that RCB managed to put together a potent arsenal to take on any opposition.



"So we've got enough bounce, we've got enough pace, we've got (Mohammed) Siraj, who's a champion swing bowler, upfront, and we've got a left-arm angle. So it's us putting together our arsenal to take on the opposition," he added.

—IANS