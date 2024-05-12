IPL 2024: Simarjeet's spell helps CSK restrict RR to 141/5 in must-win clash

Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande's impressive bowling limited Rajasthan Royals to 141/5. Chennai Super Kings now need 142 runs to win, with their playoff aspirations hanging in the balance.

Chennai: Fine bowling spells from Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande restricted Rajasthan Royals (RR) to just 141/5 in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Chennai on Sunday.

CSK needs 142 runs to win the game and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss, openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put Rajasthan to a steady, but cautious start, scoring at around seven runs per over. Jaiswal was the aggressor, targeting Maheesh Theekshana's spin and Shardul Thakur's medium pace effectively.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, RR was 42/0, with Jaiswal (24*) and Buttler (18*) unbeaten.

A top edge by Jaiswal got Simarjeet Singh the wicket of Jaiswal for 24 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took a fine catch. RR was 43/1 in 6.2 overs.

Simarjeet gave RR another blow, getting Buttler caught at fine leg by Tushar Deshpande for 21 in 25 balls, with two fours. RR was 49/2 in 8.1 overs.

With a huge six by Riyan Parag to the deep mid-wicket region, RR reached the 50-run mark in 8.4 overs.

Halfway through their innings, RR was at 61/2, with Parag (10*) and skipper Sanju Samson (8*) unbeaten.

In the coming overs, spinners Theekshana, and Ravindra Jadeja put pressure on RR batters. This culminated in Sanju giving his wicket to Simarjeet, who got his third wicket of the day with assistance from skipper Gaikwad at mid-off. Sanju was gone for 15 in 19 balls. RR was 91/3 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was 94/3, with Dhruv Jurel (2*) and Parag (29*) unbeaten.

At the end of 15.3 overs, with a six from Jurel, RR reached the 100-run mark.

In the next few overs, some fours and sixes came for RR, which kept pushing their total. At the 19th over, CSK was 131/3, with Dhruv (28*) and Parag (38*) unbeaten.

CSK started the final over bowled by Tushar Deshpande with a bang, with him getting Jurel for 28 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes and Shubham Dubey for a golden duck. RR was 131/5 in 19.2 overs.

RR ended their innings at 141/5, with Parag (47* in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Simarjeet (3/26) and Tushar (2/30) were among the wickets for RR.

—ANI