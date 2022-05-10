IPL 2022: KKR beat MI by 52 runs

Earlier, put to bat first, Kolkata had a great start as their opening batters Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane smashed 60 runs inside just 6 overs. The duo kept on thrashing the MI bowlers and kept up the momentum.

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive.Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9.For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.Chasing 166, Mumbai Indians had a bad start as their out-of-form skipper Rohit Sharma was removed by Kiwi pacer Tim Southee in the first over. Rohit who was caught behind looked dejected after his dismissal as there were murmurs even before the ball had passed the bat but he had to depart.

Ishan Kishan was then joined by youngster Tilak Varma but the latter's time at the crease was cut short by Andre Russell in the 5th over. After the powerplay, the score of Mumbai Indians read 37/2.Ramandeep Singh did play a good hand with opener Ishan Kishan as the duo steadied the ship for five-time champions in the middle overs. MI then slid to 69 for 3 in the 11th over when Russell returned and dismissed Ramandeep.Ishan Kishan brought up his third half-century of the season before Varun Chakaravarthy struck to remove Tim David in the 13th cover. Pat Cummins struck thrice in the 15th over to dismantle the chase of MI. He bounced out half-centurion Kishan, Daniels Sams and Murugan Ashwin in the same over to bring KKR closer to a victory.

The wickets then kept falling for MI as KKR bowled them out for 113 in the 18th over.Earlier, put to bat first, Kolkata had a great start as their opening batters Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane smashed 60 runs inside just 6 overs. The duo kept on thrashing the MI bowlers and kept up the momentum.

In the 6th over, Kolkata got a big blow as Kumar Kartikeya got the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer for 43 off 24 balls to leave his team at 60/1.Nitish Rana walked in to bat with Rahane and the duo tried to anchor the inning for a while for KKR but the 27-run partnership was broken as Kumar Kartikeya got the dangerman Rahane out for 25 to reduce KKR to 87/2.Rana was joined by the skipper Shreyas Iyer and they continued the carnage. The duo took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Rana smashed 17 runs in the 13th over, which was bowled by Kieron Pollard and took his side's score to 123/2.Murugan Ashwin was brought back into the attack and he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 6 runs. But that did not affect Kolkata's batting momentum as Andre Russell came to the crease and smashed 9 runs in the same over.Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the attack and dismissed dangerous-looking Russell for 9 with KR's total at 136/4.Jasprit Bumrah struck against in the same over as he dismissed well-set batter, Nitish Rana, for 43 runs in the 15th over. Sheldon Jackson walked in to crease to join hands with Rinku Singh to keep the momentum going.The duo struck a quick partnership to take their team's total beyond the 150-run mark in the 17th over.Bumrah gave back-to-back blows to KKR as he sent back Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine in the 18th over of the match leaving Kolkata at 156/8.At the end of the inning, Rinku Singh steadied Kolkata's innings and guided his team to a total of 165/9.Brief Score Kolkata Knight Riders 165/9 (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10) vs Mumbai Indians 113 (Ishan Kishan 51, Kieron Pollard 15; Pat Cummins 3-22)—ANI