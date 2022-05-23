IPL 2022 records a total of 1000 sixes, highest in tournament's history

The six was hit by PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the 15th over, which was bowled by Romario Shepherd.

Mumbai: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) recorded a total of 1000 sixes, which is the highest in the history of the tournament. This milestone was reached during the last league-stage match of the season between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The six was hit by PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the 15th over, which was bowled by Romario Shepherd.

Incidentally, Livingstone also holds the record for the season's longest six, which he had hit against Gujarat Titans. The six on Mohammed Shami's delivery went for a distance of 117m. Coming to Sunday's match, Livingstone's unbeaten knock of 49 runs helped PBKS chase the target of 158 in just 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma scored 39 and 19 respectively.

Earlier, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis' respective three-wicket hauls restricted SRH to 157/8. For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith and Washington Sundar settled for one wicket each. With this win, PBKS ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a total of 14 points while SRH finished with 12 points.—ANI