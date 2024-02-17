INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Successfully Launched from Sriharikota

The satellite aims to enhance Earth surface and oceanic observations, benefiting various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chennai: ISRO’s Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) carrying a third-generation meteorological satellite (INSAT-3DS satellite) was launched from the spaceport in Sriharikota on February 17. The INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth’s surface and oceanic observations.



The 51.7 m-tall GSLV-F14 left thick fumes on its tail as soared towards the sky from the second launch pad at the spaceport. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said. This is the second mission for ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of the PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

—PTI