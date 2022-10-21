Infosys formalizes moonlighting, allows staff to take up work with prior permission, say sources

Bengaluru: Software giant Infosys softening its stand on moonlighting has allowed its staffers to take up external work with prior permission, sources stated on Friday. The company has intimated the employees on its new policy through email.

The email from the company states that any employee, who wishes to take up gig work, may do so, with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that don't compete with Infosys or Infosys' clients.

The corporate world has been discussing moonlighting for quite some time. Techies working for other companies has become a trend and concern in the industry with startups readily offering very attractive offers to utilize the skills of the talent working for other companies.

Rishad Premji, the Chairman of the Wipro repeatedly issued statements against moonlighting and had also asked the startups not to only focus on immediate fortune. The company had earlier announced the firing of hundreds of employees for integrity issues. Rishad Premji had also shared how an employee in an important position was shown the doors for lack of integrity and later the company did not give him a clean relieving letter.

He had also shared that it did not take more than 10 minutes to fire 20 staffers of higher positions who showed lack of integrity.

The insiders in Infosys stated that the step would help the company to find solutions for many challenges that are being faced presently. The decision would help the employee to carry out the work of his or her choice.

The step by Infosys will draw sharp criticism and set a new trend in the corporate world, experts say.

—IANS