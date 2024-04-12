    Menu
    Indians should avoid travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

    The Hawk
    April12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advises against travel to Iran and Israel, urging Indian residents there to contact embassies for safety guidelines and to limit movements, as per a recent statement.

    New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indians not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice.

    In a statement, the MEA said, "All Indians currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves."

    "Indians residing in Iran, Israel are requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict movements to minimum, " the MEA statement added further.

    —PTI

