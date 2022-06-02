Indian Volleyball players set to play International league in Maldives

Male: In cooperation with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Community Empowerment of Maldives and Baseline Ventures, the Volleyball Association of Maldives will host the Maldivian Volleyball Season 2022 from June 1 to July 8 in Male, Maldives. After enthralling the fans with their performance in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, 18 top players from India are in the Island nation to showcase their skills. "We are undertaking numerous initiatives to professionalize volleyball in India, including ensuring that the best Indian players will have the chance to play in international competitions & leagues around the world. A total of 18 players participating in an international league is a first in the history of Indian volleyball," said Baseline Ventures MD, Tuhin Mishra. "Having the opportunity to work with Baseline Ventures on the international player participation in the league was a pleasure. We look forward to putting their experience to use after a successful Rupay Prime Volley League in India," said Capt. Mohammed Raneysh, President of Volleyball Association of Maldives. "As ambassadors of Indian volleyball, we feel extremely grateful for this opportunity," said former India captain Karthik who stressed the importance of foreign tours in developing Indian talent.

The 18 Players: Karthik A, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, S V Guruprashanth, Ranjit Singh, Shon T John, Anu James, John Joseph E J, Hardeep Singh, Mohit Bheem Sahrawat, Akhin G S, Mohd Riyassudin, Vinayak Rokhade, Muthusamy Appavu, Manu Joseph, Varun G S, Amit Gulia and Amitsinh Tanwar.

Volleyball is currently the second most popular sport in the Maldives and this season's format is expected to further increase its popularity. In the presence of the Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Maldives, the official draft night was held at Male on the first of June at PSM Studios. The event was graced by the honourable sports minister of the Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof and the respected high commissioner of India to Maldives, Munu Mahawar. The six best clubs of Maldives will be part of the league, creating a superb show for the season. They will each sign three international players from India. Baseline Ventures is proud to have facilitated the international player participation for the Maldives Volleyball Season. —ANI