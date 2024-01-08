Indian Tourist Influx Surpasses 2 Lakh Annually in Maldives Post-COVID, Tops Global Figures

Surge in Indian Tourist Footfall to Maldives Amidst Post-COVID Rebound, Escalating Diplomatic Friction Over Ministerial Remarks Sparks Concerns

New Delhi: Amidst a surge in Indian tourist footfall to the Maldives, reaching over 2 lakh annually after the pandemic, the tropical paradise is experiencing a backlash following controversial remarks by three Maldivian ministers aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This rift has led to social media movements advocating a 'Boycott Maldives' campaign, impacting travel plans and prompting companies like EaseMyTrip to halt flight bookings to the island nation.





The Maldivian government's suspension of three deputy ministers over their criticism of Modi's Lakshadweep visit reflects escalating tensions. The country's foreign ministry has distanced itself from these comments, emphasizing they don't represent the nation's stance on foreign leaders.





This diplomatic strain has sparked notable Indian figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sachin Tendulkar to encourage exploring Indian islands and coastal destinations. Despite the uproar, the Maldives remains an attractive destination, offering a plethora of experiences, from personalized spa treatments to adventure sports and exquisite cuisine, alluring Indian tourists with affordable travel costs.





However, the situation has prompted serious concern, voiced by figures like former Maldivian sports minister Ahmed Mahloof, who fears the economic repercussions if Indians indeed boycott the Maldives. The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned regarding the issue, underscoring the seriousness of the diplomatic fallout.





This controversy coincides with heightened global interest in Lakshadweep following Modi's visit to inaugurate various projects, as evidenced by a significant surge in Google searches, marking a historic peak in the past two decades.

