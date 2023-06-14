Indian Team Comprising 280 Members, Including 198 Athletes, Head To Berlin For Special Olympics – Summer Games

New Delhi: A Indian contingent comprising 280 members including 198 athletes, left for Berlin, Germany to compete in the Special Olympics World Games -- Summer Games to be held from June 17 to 25.

Ahead of their travel, the team also got the opportunity to meet the Honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur at the send-off ceremony on June 8.

The MYAS has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 7.7 Cr towards the participation of the Indian contingent at the Special Olympics, which is the highest amount sanctioned for the event to date, the Ministry informed in a release on Tuesday. The contingent boarded the flight late on Monday night. The team also had a preparatory coaching camp at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi to prepare for the world event which will see participation from over 7000 athletes from 190 countries.

The mega event, which will end on June 25, will see the Indian athletes fight for medals in 16 different sports disciplines.—IANS